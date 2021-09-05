Rebekah “Bekkie” Pleasant-Hart of Kent, WA, was born to Virginia and Walter Hart on July 20th, 1962, in Aberdeen, WA. Unfortunately, due to diabetic complications, she left this earth to be with our lord on Sunday, August 1st, 2021, at age 59.
She is survived by her father and stepmother, Walter and Loretta Hart; her children Talitha Green, Josef Green, Brianne Doucet, and Jeffrey Seymour, her stepbrothers Steve Horne and Ron Horne, and her beloved dog Gracie.
She is preceded by her grandparents Charles and Helen West, Ruth and Harvey H Hart, and her mother Virginia Hart.
Rebekah was full of life and resilient. She blessed the lives of those that got to meet her. Her last name made no mistake, as she was full of heart. She was a lover of Christ as she was baptized in 1981. She maintained a strong following throughout her life to honor Christ in all that she did. A lover of education achieving her AA in Certified Accounting. She was an animal lover rescuing and adopting many over the years.
Family and friends are invited to her graveside service on Saturday, September 18th at 11am at Orting Cemetery, followed by a repast.
