December 22, 1960 - May 3, 2022
On May 3rd, 2022, Rebecca McCullough went to heaven to be with God, her husband(s), her parents, and other family. She was 61 years old. She loved God, being a grandma, doing crafts, cooking, and being with family. She took great pride in being in the medical field. She is survived by her children, Jessica and Andrew, Jeffery and Tijhana, Jeremy and Amber, and Nic, five sisters, Diane, Karen, Lynn, Sandy, and Brenda, five grandchildren, and her spoiled K9 companion, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. You will be greatly missed and loved. Her celebration of life will be held on May 21, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the family home.
