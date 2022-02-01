Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Rebecca M. Gutierrez, 43, passed away on January 27, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 28, 1978 in Yakima, WA to Victor Gutierrez, Sr. and Margaret Sabala and graduated from Davis High School, class of 1986.
Rebecca did various work throughout the valley but she was previously worked at the Best Western and was an extremely hard worker. She helped all sorts of people in her profession and never never met a stranger. Although, those that knew her would say she should’ve been a cosmetologist, as she loved makeup and all things beauty. Everyone always commented on how stunning she looked.
Rebecca loved being around her family and friends, especially niece and nephews. She loved taking trips and was always up for an adventure.
Rebecca cared for anybody and everybody. If anybody needed anything, she was there in a heartbeat. She was so bubbly and outgoing, always wanting to make people laugh with her quick wit. She always put other before herself and she lived and loved with every inch of her heart.
Becky was preceded in death by her grandparents: Nathan and Cecilia Sabala, Roberto and Victoria Gutierrez, mother: Margaret Gutierrez, brothers: David, Gutierrez and Nicholas Gutierrez and uncle John Ayon.
She is survived by her father: Victor Gutierrez, Sr., brothers: Victor Gutierrez (Monica) and Levi Gutierrez, niece: Rebecca R. Gutierrez, nephews: Nicholas Gutierrez and Riker Thiel, and fiancé: Peter Thomas and his daughter Amirah.
Viewing will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 3:00-7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 10:00 am with Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
