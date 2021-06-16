Rebecca Grosso passed away in the early morning hours of March 12, 2020 while at home with her husband Bob. Becky was born in Yakima on June 19, 1952 to Marcelino and Annie Pastrana as the fourth of their six children.
Becky grew up in the Wapato area and graduated from Wapato High School in 1971. It was then that she began what would become a 37 year career as a classroom para-professional. All of those years were spent working in assorted grade levels in the Mt. Adams school district. However, very significantly, the only year she worked in Wapato she met Bob Grosso who would become her husband and lifetime love.
They were married in Wapato on June 19, 1976 which was Becky’s 24th birthday. Thus began a long and joyous journey with much happiness that lasted over 43 years. The marriage produced one daughter, Tara, born in 1981, who had a rough beginning but has become a very happy and worthwhile adult.
Becky was so beautiful on the outside yet even more so on the inside. She had a million dollar smile that melted whomever she met. They would also find her to be shy and unassuming with a very warm and a loving personality inside. Becky liked everyone she met and it seemed the sentiment toward her was the same. She seemed to be a light in people’s eyes who knew her, kind of an angel on earth.
When both Becky and Bob were retired they began fulfilling their dream of traveling the world. This led them to Southern California five or six times and going to both Disneyland and Disney World in Florida. Additionally they took several cruises to Mexico as well as the Caribbean. Their favorite place though turned out to be Hawaii. They went to Oahu several times and Maui eight or nine times as they were amazed by the constant greenery and lush island beauty.
Becky faced a number of ills in her life and was able to beat them. She even had breast cancer with all the associated chemo and radiation treatments yet never missed a day of work. Then along came ALS (Lou Gehrig disease) which nobody beats. Neither Becky nor Bob could remember exactly when the symptoms began, but before being diagnosed she had already lost her ability to talk and had trouble swallowing. Then to help her eat they inserted a feeding tube in her tummy which didn’t bother her too much and it allowed her to eat and gain back weight she had lost.
Eventually, however, the ugly disease finally reduced her to something that no one should have to go through. Sadly, Becky Grosso closed her eyes for the last time at home on March 12, 2020. She was always an angel throughout her life and that brought much beauty, love and happiness to those around her. She is now truly a real angel and no longer in pain.
Becky is preceded in death by her father Marcelino Pastrana, her mother Annie Pastrana as well as her brother Robert Pastrana. She is survived by her husband Bob Grosso in Yakima; her daughter Tara Grosso and boyfriend Chad Tiffany also of Yakima; her sister Marsha Pastrana of Harrah; sister Kathryn Regalado (Ron) in Renton; brothers Lupe Pastrana in Seattle and John Pastrana of Yakima. Becky additionally leaves behind several nephews and nieces and their families in the Seattle area and Colorado.
A Memorial Mass and luncheon will be held for Becky Grosso and her mother Annie Pastrana, on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. The address is 1107 W. Fremont Ave, Selah, WA 98942.
Due to Covid restrictions, we need to know if you will be attending. If so please call (509) 453-1619 an leave a message with the number of attendees.
