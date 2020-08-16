Reatha Ann Kollman

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
It is with sadness we announce the passing of Reatha, our loving mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on August 10, 2020. She left peacefully, after passing at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima, ending a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Reatha was born in Toledo, Washington, on February 5, 1930, as Reatha Blair, in the shadow of Mount St. Helens. She had 3 brothers and 5 sisters, and was the last to survive. Reatha relocated to Ontario, OR where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Verlin, in 1950. The Kollmans relocated to Yakima, WA in 1952 and she lived the rest of her life in Yakima, raising 3 children. Reatha and Verlin Kollman retired to Surprise, AZ and finally in Bend, OR.
Reatha worked as an administrative assistant and bookkeeper at Dwinells’ Central Neon in Yakima and enjoyed her work. The Kollmans attended Stone Church, Yakima for many years where they worshipped until retirement. Reatha loved boating and water skiing with her family and enjoyed many outdoor activities, including hiking. She was an excellent pianist and singer. Her strong Christian faith guided her life and was a source of strength for her family. Reatha was a caring and loving friend to all who met her, and her smile would light up the room.
Reatha was preceded in death by her loving husband Verlin who passed away in 2010. She is survived by her daughter, Jan Deccio (Greg) of Yakima, and her 2 sons, Gary Kollman (Debra) of Bothell, WA and Tom Kollman (Lisa) of Marysville, WA. She also is survived by 5 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
There will be a private Graveside Service at Terrace Heights Memorial Park on August 15th. For those who wish to honor her life, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
