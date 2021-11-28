Raymond V. Sainsbury

Ray Sainsbury, 61, of Devils Lake, ND was called home to our Lord on November 23rd, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake with burial in the Devils Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday morning at the church beginning at 8:30 a.m. until time of service.
Ray was born to Kenneth Robert and Glenna Chloe (Griffith) Sainsbury in Yakima, WA on June 24th, 1960. Ray was raised in a family of all boys and grew up in the Yakima/Moxee area of Washington. He graduated from East Valley High School in 1979.
In the spring of 1978, Ray met Tina Ziegler, and it was love at first sight. They were united in marriage on October 13th, 1979, sharing 42 years of happiness together. Ray and Tina made their first home in the Yakima area, welcoming 3 beautiful children into their life. Ray was a skilled mechanic by trade with an exceptional ability to weld. He worked at Bonnie and Clyde’s in Yakima, WA and continued his career at Exhaust Pros in Devils Lake, ND. His knowledge, creative skills, and ability to fix anything were astounding.
While living in Washington, car-racing with family and friends was Ray’s passion. In 1989, Ray and Tina moved their young family to Devils Lake, where they all still live. After moving to North Dakota, Ray continued his passion for racing at the DL Speedway with his son, family, and friends; a NASCAR enthusiast, he never missed a race. He enjoyed summer fishing tournaments, hunting, and ice fishing.
Ray is the foundation upon which his unique, close-knit family is built. Blessed with a generous open heart, he drew all those he met into the warmth of his family circle. He was always happiest when surrounded by family; whether it was making memories during family camping trips, teaching the kids how to fish, or taking them around the neighborhood on his golf cart.
He took such joy in being able to run his grandkids all over town and he loved being involved in their daily lives. It wasn’t long before he became known as “Grandpa Ray” to everyone. He was an amazing dad and a wonderful grandpa and great grandpa. He was thrilled to find out his 9th grandchild is due to arrive in May 2022. He will be truly missed by everyone that had the privilege to know him.
Ray is survived by his loving wife Tina, his children: Travis (Angie) Sainsbury; Angela (Nic) Kreil; and Jolene (Chris) Wahl; his grandchildren: Taylor (Nathan Trottier Jr.) and their son Lennon, Jenna, and Levi Sainsbury; Paisley, Palmer, and Paxon Kreil; Elliot and Wesley Wahl, all of Devils Lake, ND.
Ray is also survived by his brothers: Burl (Dorothy) Sainsbury, Tieton, WA; Kenny (Shelley) Sainsbury, Yakima, WA; Don (Jean) Sainsbury, Devils Lake, ND; Pat (Trish) Sainsbury, Naches, WA; and Quentin Wallace, Moxee, WA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Valerie (Tom) Wilhelmi, Devils Lake, ND; and Jerome (Kristi) Ziegler, Devils Lake, ND. Also, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Glenna Sainsbury; his parents-in-law, Leonard and Margaret Ziegler; his brother-in-law, Kelvin Ziegler; and his nephew, Darrel Sainsbury.
