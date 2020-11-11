1942-2020
Raymond Stewart Lockwood passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 5, 2020, in Tacoma, Washington. Ray had a warm, friendly and loving capacity towards all that he met, especially for his family; his absence is almost incomprehensible. He was a person who grasped joy, lived life to its fullest and never stopped looking for new things to learn or do.
Ray was born on February 13, 1942, to Charles S. Lockwood and Mary Harwood in Yakima, Washington. Ray completed his younger school years in Yakima and later went on to attend junior college in Moses Lake, WA and Cheney, WA. Ray joined the United States Air Force, serving four years, spending a majority of his service time stationed at Larson Air Force Base, Moses Lake, WA. Ray went on to finish and obtained his college degree in Business Administration at Central Washington University. Ray went to work within the banking industry and was later promoted and moved to Seattle. In 1965, he and his family moved to Bainbridge Island. Ray later left the banking industry and went to work for the federal government. In 1980, Ray moved to Federal Way, WA and continued his career with the federal government, retiring in 1997.
Ray and his wife, Terrie Lockwood of 33 years, enjoyed their retirement boating and traveling throughout the United States in their RV. They also enjoyed spending half their time at their 2nd home in Florence Arizona. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Perry Lockwood, brother and his beloved grandparents Ross and Isabel Huff. He is survived by his wife Terrie Lockwood, daughter Kim (Lockwood) Hoffmann and grandsons William and Nicholas Hoffmann, Guy and Cindy Lockwood, brother, sister and Thom Harwood, brother and Janelle Kinzig, sister, along with many nieces and nephews.
A memorial viewing will be held at Rainer Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Dr., Yakima, on Monday November 16, 2020 from 4 pm to 8 pm; followed by a private funeral and reception service at Terrace Heights Memorial Park, 3001 Terrace Heights Dr., Yakima, on November 17th.
