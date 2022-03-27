Raymond (Ray) John Kerney aged 89 passed at his home in Yakima, WA on the morning of March 19, 2022. Ray was born in Jordan, MT on December 19, 1932. He was the first child of his parents John and Anna Kerney.
Ray’s family moved to the Yakima area when he was a boy. The family first lived in Union Gap and later moved to the Selah area where he attended the Selah schools. Other than a short period of time living in Oregon, he made Yakima his home for the rest of his life.
As a young boy Ray was taught to play the guitar by his father. While he was active in sports his passion for music became his lifelong pursuit. As an adult Ray worked as a musician playing Bluegrass and Country Western music in the Yakima area for decades. It was while playing a music gig at a Selah venue that he spotted a beautiful young red haired woman in the crowd. After the set he made his way into the crowd to find this young woman. The attraction was mutual. Ray and Kathryn (Kay) Eleanor Hubert were soon married and enjoyed a happy 57 years of life together.
Ray was a very social person. He liked nothing better than to have a conversation about just about any topic. Having family to visit with was the best. He loved to cook for family members and had a standing Sunday afternoon family meal for many years.
In public while shopping or at medical appointments his self-deprecating humor kept all he encountered entertained. He also loved shopping for the best deals.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Kay. He was never able to get over Kay’s passing. He spoke often of how much he missed her.
He is survived by his sister Darlene Deval and brother Kim Kerney, children Rhonda Raeann White, Jimmy Ray Len Kerney (Letty), Renee June Laam, Danny Kim Kerney (Cindy), Ricky Wayne Kerney (Gayle), Lorri Kay Bishop (Dave) and Kathy Anne Kerney (Bill Sandall), and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at Brookside Funeral Home on Friday April 1st at 10 am.
