May 27, 1929 - March 28, 2021
Raymond “Ray” Gay was born on May 27, 1929 in Ellensburg, WA to Walter and Mary Gay. He graduated form Ellensburg High School in 1947, and after serving in the army for two years, he married Wilma Bailes in March of 1953.
Ray worked a variety of jobs including the Mid-State Co-op and the local Post Office. After retiring early, he raised sheep on a small ranch and made wooden clocks. Ray loved being outdoors, especially in the hills north of Ellensburg. In later years he enjoyed searching for antique tractors or tools, and was happy to display them at the Yakima Fair.
Ray is survived by his wife Sue, son Kyle, brother Lee, four grandkids, and three great-grandkids. He was preceded in death by his wife Wilma, sisters Lucille and Wilma, and wife Evelyn. Per Ray’s request, there will not be any services or visitation, and he will be quietly buried in Ellensburg, WA.
