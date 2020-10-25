Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Raymond Paul Cyr, age 56, of Yakima passed away unexpectedly October 15th, 2020 at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle Washington. He was born January 1st, 1964 in Yakima, Washington to Walter Cyr and Ruth (Johnson) Cyr. Raymond attended Carroll High School and later in life attended Perry Technical Institute where he graduated with a 4.0 with a Vocational Certificate in Electrical Engineering. Raymond then went on to become an Electrical Instructor at Perry Technical Institute where he was instructing for six years at the time of his passing. He was married to Lori (Templin) Cyr for 30 years and they share two children together. Raymond was a part of the Rusty Boots Brigade Line Dance Troupe and enjoyed spending his time with friend’s line dancing, playing pool and darts, and going camping and spending time in nature. Raymond was an outgoing guy who knew everyone and everyone who met him instantly became his friend. He was the kind of person that would cheer you up no matter what it took. He was also well known and will always be remembered for his contagious humor and belly laugh. Raymond was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth (Johnson) Cyr. He is survived by his wife Lori Cyr, his son Jamie Cyr (Amy), his daughter Amber Cyr (Troy), his father Walter Cyr, his eldest brother Dale (Rhonda) Cyr, his sister Diann (Kermit) Burbridge, his sister Beverly (Randy) Dahl, and his brother Phillip Cyr (Lori), along with five nephews and one niece. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). The service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link under Ray’s obituary on our website, www.brooksidefuneral.com, where memories and condolences can also be shared.
