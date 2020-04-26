Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Raymond Orville Shipley (Ray) passed away on April 3, 2020 from Covid-19. He was born in Yakima on June 8, 1937. He was raised in Selah and graduated from Selah High School. He went into the Coast Guard in Florence OR, where he met his wife. He is survived by 4 siblings, 3 children, 1 granddaughter, 2 great-grandchildren and the many people who knew him loved him and will miss him greatly. Ray was a member of the Eagles F.O.E. 289. Cremation is in the care of Shaw and Sons Funeral Home.
