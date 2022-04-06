Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Pastor Raymond Navarro of Yakima, WA went to be with the Lord on March 30, 2022 while at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on November 22, 1937 in Laredo, Texas to Amador Navarro and Simona Longoria Navarro.
Pastor Navarro was baptized at the age of twenty-one at the Watts, CA Apostolic Assembly Church. There he met the love of his life Carmen Araiza Gonzalez of Compton, CA and were married for 59 years. He received a calling from God and was set aside for ministry by Pastor Ramon Micro at the Carson, CA Apostolic Assembly Church. In 1969, he moved his family from Los Angeles, CA to Wapato, WA and was ordained as a minister under Bishop Ramon Micro, pastor of the Sunnyside Apostolic Assembly Church. He served for over 25 years as pastor of the Toppenish and Wapato Apostolic Assembly Churches and as a minister at the Sunnyside and Yakima Apostolic Assembly Churches. He also served on the Washington State District Board as an Elder, Treasurer and Secretary for multiple terms.
In March of 1993, Pastor Navarro received a new vision from God to start a church in Yakima, WA under the Iglesia Apostolica de la Fe en Cristo Jesus of Mexico. Together with Juan and Noemi Luna, Santiago and Neida Valle, Rodolfo and Irma Gutierrez, and Epifanio Valle, he founded the First Iglesia Apostolica of Yakima, which was located at 225 N. 2nd Street. His new vision served as the foundation for the Iglesia Apostolica Washington State District, for which he served as the first Presbyter and now includes thirty-five thriving churches in Washington State, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming.
After more than fifty years of serving as a minister and pastor, Pastor Navarro founded the Iglesia Apostolica of Selah, WA and retired as a pastor in 2018. He continued serving as a minister while attending the Iglesia Apostolica of Ellensburg, WA with Pastor Ben Mora and most recently, the Iglesia Apostolica of Union Gap, WA with Pastor Ben Torres.
Pastor Navarro obtained an Associates of Applied Science Degree in Criminal Justice and an Associates of Arts Degree from Yakima Valley College. He was passionate about bar-b-ques, camping, fishing and playing music in church. He mentored and taught many young people to play the guitar, bass, saxophone, trumpet and trombone. Pastor Navarro could be seen at local and district worship services playing his trumpet and saxophone. But most importantly he loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
The Lord blessed Pastor Navarro with four sons and daughters-in-law Raymond Jr. and Anita, Joel and Claudia, Noah, and Frank and Nikki. Fifteen grandchildren Amador (Amber), Kasandra (Frank), Raymond III (Chloe), Nicholas (Taylor), Rose (Berkeley), Norma, Samantha, Beto, Ariana (Adrian), Joey (Sara), Cynthia, Erik, Maya, Noah, and Franco, and six great grandchildren Jose, David, Hendryx, Lexy, Maximiliano and Lennox. He is preceded in death by his siblings Jesse, Jose, Oscar, Paul, John, Roque, Josie, Teresa, Virginia, and Librada. He is survived by his siblings Simona, Martha, Lilly and David.
Memorial Services will be held at 225 N. 2nd Street, Yakima, WA, 98901 on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 6:00 pm and Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:00 am. The Graveside Service will be held at the West Hills Memorial Park located at 11800 Douglas Road, Yakima, WA 98908 at 12:00 pm. All are invited for a reception at the Wapato Apostolic Church located at 501 S. Simcoe Ave., Wapato, WA 98951. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
