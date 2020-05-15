Colonial Funeral Home
Raymond Leroy Walker, born July, 1927, rode on to the high pasture with his Lord on May 12, 2020. He was a cherished husband of nearly 73 years, a father of 5, papa of 19, great-grandpa of 44, and great-great-grandpa of 1. He was a cherished friend to so many.
Ray grew up in the Toppenish area chasing wild horses with his brothers and living the cowboy life to the fullest. He met his soulmate in 1945 while picking hops and soon thereafter went off to serve his country in World War II. They never stopped writing love letters while he was overseas. While in the service, he was a doctor’s medic, an honorable position he received because doctoring people wasn’t much different than doctoring animals. As he got home and was offered to re-enlist, he said, “I’m getting married when I get home and there are wild horses to catch.” He married the love of his life in 1947 and they raised their family in the Satus area near Toppenish, WA.
His children and grandchildren will always remember their daddy and papa as a strong yet gentle cowboy who was full of Christ-like love. His way with horses or just about any animal was special. He was not easily excited or surprised and if he was surprised, a quiet “hoo” was all he said. His heart was soft for all and his laugh was contagious.
Those who knew Ray knew he had never met a stranger and was loved by everyone. His kind, humble, and gentle nature was easily felt by all he met. Throughout his life he had done just about everything and could do just about anything he set his mind to. He created memories that will last a lifetime for the large extended family he built. With many cattle drives, camping trips, berry picking outings, and Easter holiday’s spent in the hills, his life was more than abundant.
His memory and stories live on with his precious wife LaVerne Walker, their children Becky (David) Ray, Patty (Don) Ross, Allen (Mary Ann) Walker, Kevin (Pam) Walker, Lisa (Kyle) Shinn, and so many grandchildren. This proud Christian, husband, daddy, papa, and Yakama Nation member will be missed by many. A viewing will be at Colonial on Monday May 18 from 12-4 pm. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
