Raymond Levi Rossignol, born February 5, 1929, in Old Town, ME to Arthur and Blanche (LeBriton) Rossignol, died January 3, 2021. Dad was baptized into the Catholic Church the day he was born, and his faith was an important influence on his entire life. Dad was the second child in the family, preceded by his sister, Bernice (Bunny), and followed by Bertha, John, and twins June and Joanne. When Dad was 7 years old, his father died. This sad event changed the dynamics of their lives. Blanche later married a brother of Arthur’s (Levi), who had come to Maine from Quebec, Canada. Unable to find a job in the depressed economy and not a legal United States Citizen, Levi was deported back to Canada; their daughter Connie was born afterward.
When Dad was fourteen, his mother died and he and the younger children became wards of the State of Maine, and were placed in a foster home in Milo, ME. Dad was just entering high school, graduating from Milo High School in 1947. Following graduation he enlisted in the United States Army for three years. He received orders for boot camp at Fort Dix, NJ for fourteen weeks and was then sent to St. Louis, MO to Accounting and Finance School for three months. His first Army assignment was to South Korea where he spent a year; he was then sent to Manilla, P.I. to assist in the discharging of Filipino soldiers who had served in the US Army during World War II. From the Philippines, he finished his over-seas assignment in Yokohoma, Japan.
Discharged from the army, he returned to Maine and enrolled in Husson Business College in Bangor, Maine. To help him financially while in college, he joined the Air Force Reserves. Before long, the Korean Conflict broke out and Dad was called into active duty in the United States Air Force; his first assignment was Larson Air Force Base in Moses Lake, WA (1951). Dad worked in the Accounting/Finance and Payroll Department, and before long a new cashier was hired to work for the department; her name was Verna Jean Davis. Dad loved to tell the story that he, after losing his parents, prayed for years to meet a wonderful woman to have a family with; he truly believed the Lord answered that prayer by sending him to Washington. Mom and Dad married in 1953 and were happily married over 66 years; he felt very blessed. Two children were born at Larson AFB (Sharon and Linda), and then Dad received an assignment to London, England; it turned out that Sharon, at only three years old, required open heart surgery and a world leader in that field, Sir Russell Brock, performed the operation under the health care system in England. Their next child, Jim, was born in London in 1958.
Returning to the United States, they received the assignment they requested, back to Larson AFB to be by Jean’s mother (the children’s only living grandparent). Spending the next five years at Larson, Nancy and David were born, completing their family.
While in Moses Lake, Dad took some advice given him for further promotion, and started to continue his college education. He enrolled in night school, receiving his Associate Degree as part of the first graduating class of Big Bend Community College.
In 1964 the family moved to Dad’s next assignment in Taipei, Taiwan, for two years. It was one the entire family enjoyed, and Dad’s hard work paid off; he was soon promoted to the rank of E-8 (a new rank, replacing Warrant Officer), receiving at the same time a special accommodation medal from the office of the Secretary of the Air Force for outstanding job done while serving in the Strategic Air Command (SAC), while at Larson AFB. The medal was the highest presented to military personnel other than those serving combat duty; it was the only promotion of such given at the time, at his base, and they were very proud of Dad’s hard work. From Taiwan, their last duty station was Newburg, NY (by West Point) and after two years in NY Dad retired from the military. The family traveled across the United States, camping and site seeing along the way, to Washington State. Dad’s plan was to attend Central Washington State College (now University) and obtain his teaching degree. They settled in Yakima and Dad commuted for the next couple of years on the Canyon Road. After graduation he continued to commute as he took a teaching job at Kittitas High School, teaching Business Administration for the next five years.
In 1973, Mom and Dad built their home in East Selah, with Dad working with the contractor to complete a lot of the job; their five acres was an enjoyable home for the family and friends for the next 45 years.
After teaching, an opportunity to work as an Auditor for the State of Washington came up and he continued in that capacity for the next 20 years. Finally, Dad retired again and he and Mom enjoyed their camper and boat, taking trips to Maine (like the one for Dad’s 50th class reunion) and the Utah canyons. They belonged to the Yakima Boat Club and enjoyed boating Rimrock and other lakes and rivers.
Mom and Dad were part of the founding members of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Selah, helping in many capacities of service in building up the church. Dad served on the finance committee, served for years in many aspects of the Knights of Columbus, including Fourth Degree, and the Grand Knight in his parish. He was a member of the American Legion, serving as a treasurer of several years. Dad loved to hunt and fish and built two separate hunting cabins on two different properties they bought in Goldendale. He loved to build a cabin. He was a dedicated blood donor to the American Red Cross, giving well over 20 gallons in his lifetime.
A large part of him was taken when mom died in September 2019, as she was a partner in so many ways. Dad is preceded in death by his wife, parents, four sisters, a son-in-law, Richard Willsey, and a daughter-in-law, Robin McClary. He is survived by his children, Sharon (Steve) Templin, Linda Rossignol-Willsey, James (Amber) Rossignol, Nancy (Kevin) Cunningham and David Rossignol; grandchildren: Michele Pescador, Alison Camden, Sean, Travis and Conor Rossignol, Richard Huebner, and Heaven Cunningham; and one great-granddaughter, Madeline Briskey.
A Viewing will be held from 3:00-4:30 pm on Friday, January 15, 2021 with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 4:30 pm at Our Lady of Lourdes (1107 W. Fremont Ave., Selah, WA) followed by Mass of Christian Burial for family on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 10:00 am. Entombment will take place on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 11:00 am at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Selah, Washington
