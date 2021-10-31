Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
With sadness, love, and profound gratitude, the family of SFC (Ret.) Raymond “Johnny” Gutierrez announces his passing on October 3, 2021 at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, WA. He was a loving husband, amazing Papa and fierce protector. He was a mentor to many, and a friend to all with a smile that was contagious.
Johnny was born in 1974 to his loving mother Yolanda Gomez in Caldwell Idaho, where he resided until they moved Sunnyside and later the Tri-Cities. Johnny and his siblings had many fond memories. Johnny was carefree as a kid, always wanting to push limits and see what he could accomplish. He was a protector from the very beginning, never afraid to stand up for his beliefs and always wanted the best for those he loved.
In 1994 Johnny enlisted into the United States Army where he served for 6 years as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. He then went into the Army Reserves, where he served as a Drill Sergeant for 17 years during which time he trained hundreds of recruits, helping guide them and molding them into soldiers worthy of serving our country. During his time, he also completed two tours to the Middle East. He retired in 2017 after 23 years of service.
As a civilian, Johnny was a Security Police Officer for Hanford for 15 years before his passing. There he experienced camaraderie and meaningful friendships with his brothers and sisters in arms. His favorite hobbies outside of work included fishing, archery, watching countless hours of B rated science fiction and in recent years motorcycling.
In 2008, Johnny met whom he considered the love of his life, Catherine (Kate) Gutierrez. Together they resided in Moxee, WA. With Kate, Johnny gained his family, including four children. Devin, Samantha, and Brittany Schlotman and Kyle Sisk. To these children, Johnny completed the family. When he met Kate, he knew that he had nearly a full basketball team of children coming with her, yet this did not deter him from accepting the challenge head on with open welcoming arms. Johnny continued his trait of unconditional love, always wanting the best for them and guiding them in each individual way that he could. Instilling life lessons, loving lectures, reassurance, and the importance of taking responsibility. The laughter in the home was never ending. When memories where made they were the ones that you never forget. One of Johnny and Kate’s favorite pastimes was motorcycling adventures to places near and far. Their bond on the road and the beauty they encountered along their way could not be matched.
When he was blessed with grandchildren, the light in his eyes was a sight to behold. Devin and Nancy Schlotman gave him Missy 14, Sophia 8, and Antonio 3. Brittany Schlotman and Troy Fryatt gave him Sylas and Lucian 5. These grand babies where the light of his life. Always making everyday a constant adventure. Every memory, a happy one. He wanted to them to experience everything. His favorite thing to do was let the kids help him tinker with him on his motorcycle. Playing video games, cuddling on the couch watching movies, and going to the park filled their days together.
For Kate, his family and friends, Johnny was a beacon of light that will never be matched or forgotten.
Johnny preceded in death by his grandparents Juan and Maria Gomez. Johnny is survived by His loving Wife Kate. His children Devin (Nancy), Samantha, Brittany (Troy), and Kyle. His grandchildren. His mother Yolanda Gomez, his stepfather Hipolito Sarmiento Sr. His siblings Paul, Hipolito, Anthony (Jennifer), Jose (Jill), Vanessa (Bradley), and SIL Emily Deaver (Mike). His FIL George Deaver, MIL Casey Stilwell (Dennis), and MIL Linda Scott. His dearly loved Aunts, Uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 13th at 1:00pm with reception to follow at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N 2nd Street, Yakima WA 98901). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
