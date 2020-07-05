Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Raymond Jean Perrault, our beloved father, grandfather, companion, and friend passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Good Samaritan Health Care Center in Yakima. Always such a patient man, Ray was also patient about sticking around for his loved ones until his final goodbyes were made.
Raymond was born on September 20, 1945 in Toppenish, Wa. to Catherine (Bryan) Perrault and Ray J. Perrault Sr. Ray graduated from Toppenish High School and kept in touch with many friends from his high school days. He enlisted in the Army and did a tour in Vietnam with the Army Transportation group and was a member of the American Legion Club Post 50. He always looked forward to and enjoyed the reunions and get-togethers with his Army brothers. Ray worked for his father at Standard Oil and spent a few years at U &I Sugar while in Toppenish. He moved to Selah in 1980 and spent the last 20 years of his career as a horticulture inspector for the State of Washington.
Ray was the sweetest, gentlest person you would want to meet and always someone you could count on to always be there for you. Known to his friends as “Frenchie,” he was always quick witted and up for a good laugh. All who knew him, loved him, and will never forget his wit and kindness that never diminished over the years.
Family was the pivotal essence of Ray’s life. He was proud and honored to be a father and grandfather to his family and has been a major presence in the lives of his two daughters and five grandsons. Treasured memories were swimming with him (he loved the water) and going for walks.
Ray loved golf. Come springtime, Ray could be found most weekends on the golf course. He participated in many tournaments and traveled throughout the Pacific Northwest seeking out different golf courses to play on along with some of his best golf buddies.
Ray will be forever remembered for his ever-present smile and the warmth, depth, and intelligence behind it. Most of all, his loved ones will recall the sheer pleasure of his company, how good he made you feel, how free they were to be themselves around him, and how much they will miss him.
Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us.
Ray is survived by his love, best friend, and lifetime partner – Barbara Boutaine, two daughters, who he always said, “adopted him,” Rhonda (Rick) Beecroft of Selah and sons Ryan, Drew and Bo; Hallie (Steve) George, of Endicott and sons Wyatt and Brody. Also, brothers Pat (Larrita) Perrault of Zillah and Perry (Tina) Perrault of Richland, as well as many nieces and nephews. Ray is preceded in death by his parents and brother Michael (Susan) Perrault.
A private Celebration of Life will be planned for Sunday, July 26, 2020. Please feel free to reach out to family members and loved ones to share a memory. In lieu of flowers play a round of golf in Ray’s memory or do a random act of kindness in Ray’s honor.
A special thank you to Ray’s Veteran brothers and also his best friend Steve Barczyszyn who stuck by him through “thick or thin.”
Be witty and stay kind.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In