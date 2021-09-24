Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Raymond Herbert Baker has gone on to a better pain free place. He was born to Beulah and Herbert Baker on April 21, 1948. He had a fall at home, and after being airlifted to Harbor View for brain surgery, complications from his other medical problems led to his passing on Wednesday September 1, 2021.
Ray has left a hole in our hearts and lives.
Ray spent most of his young life in Wapato, and attended Davis High School as a Senior.
Ray worked for many years at Pyramid Orchards. He also worked at Skookum Bowl, Minda Lanes and for Majors for a short time. Ray worked as a flagger during road repair, gas line production, and street repairs. His first job as a flagger was with his nephew Troy Woody, striping parking lots all over Washington.
Ray was both a bowler and a pool player. Ray bowled with his best friend and brother of the heart, Dave Cook on singles teams, and doubles with his sister Carmen. He and Dave traveled to Seattle, down to Reno and Las Vegas for tournaments for many years. As a family, Nancy, Bert (Elberta) and Carmen traveled with him occasionally, hitting the casinos as he bowled. Going to Legends, Snoqualmie and the Muckleshoot was also a family affair.
As a pool player he was on several men’s teams and played doubles with his wife Nancy.
He was preceded in death by his mother Beulah and step-father Bill Klingleman; father Herbert, stepmother Audrey, aunt Eulah Miller and uncle Swede, aunt Ava, sisters Elberta (Bert) Woody and Carmen Calhoun, and stepdaughter Phyllis Swan.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Darlene, step daughter Anna Lin Schneider & Paul Tilley, step sons Edward Suggs and John Suggs & Brenda. Also Phyllis’ daughters, Jaquie and Bob Young; Amber and Niall Sinclair; Phyllis’ sons Jared and Samantha Gifford and James Harrell, Breanna Flook; great-grandkids Caleb, Rebekah, Christine, Leeum, George, Lyra, Seth, Natalie and Marcus; nephew Steve and Nancy Calhoun, and their children, Laura, and Chris and their children, Timothy, Heather and their children, Carrie and Zac, and their children, Hannah and Eli, Kurt and Michaela, and their daughter, and Brian; Cinda Woody, Troy and Trena Woody; Debbie Woody, Dylan, Ryan his children Braxton and Abraham; cousin Carol and Mike Murphy.
A celebration of his life will take place at Minda Lanes. Sandwiches, other finger food available to all. Drinks will be provided by Minda Lanes, September 26th, 2021 from 1 pm to 3 pm. To leave a note for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
