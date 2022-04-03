Valley Hills Funeral Home
Raymond Enriquez Jr., 80, of Wapato passed away peacefully March 27th, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. Raymond was born on September 13th, 1941, in Denver, Colorado to Ramon and Margaret Enriquez.
Raymond settled in Wapato where he met his wife of 57 years Paula Estrada and worked as a custodian for the Wapato School District and was known for his hard work ethic.
Raymond’s hobbies were barbecuing, fishing and spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and family.
He is survived by his wife Paula Enriquez, his children: Rayella Enriquez-Sauceda, Raymond Enriquez III, and Richard Enriquez, his grandchildren Karina Enriquez, Raymond Enriquez IV, and Richard Telles Jr. as well as 4 great grandchildren; his sisters Betty Enriquez, Virginia Nieto, Dorothy Valencia, Francis Enriquez, Caroline Espinoza, Ramona Martin, Bernice Enriquez, and brother Joe Enriquez.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jerry Enriquez Sr., Albert Enriquez, Willie Enriquez, and sister Maryann Enriquez.
Viewing and Rosary will be held on Thursday, April 7th, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm with the Rosary starting 6:00 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday April 8th, 2022 at 11:00 am with Graveside services and interment to follow at Reservation Community Memorial Park, Wapato, WA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in