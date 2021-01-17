Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Raymond E. Johnson, 79, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Landmark Care Center in Yakima, Washington.
Ray was born December 10, 1941 in Little Falls, Minnesota and moved to Yakima with his family in 1947.
He attended Garfield and Franklin Schools and graduated from Davis High School in 1961.
Ray worked as a security guard on the docks in Seattle and at the Sundome at fair time.
As an adult, he loved to play bingo so we donated all his bingo cards and markers to Mable Swan Manor where he lived for 10 years. He enjoyed making new friends and playing bingo, going on trips to the casino and other activities. He loved to follow and attend all the Davis basketball games. He liked to get on his power chair and go to town to visit his old cronies and his friends at the Brews and Cue’s Tavern. He especially loved all the free coffee in the lobby. Thank you Connie for all your help.
He then was a resident of Landmark Care Center for 10 months before his passing. They had their hands full with Ray but they all loved him and his laugh. Ray was an avid Seahawks fan and got to see their last game of the season on Sunday before his passing. Thank you to all his caregivers.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Vergie and John E Johnson Sr., and by his oldest brother John E Johnson Jr.
He is survived by six brothers: Larry (Dorothy), Jerry (Margo), Phil (Pat), Bill (Pat), Ron and Russ; and two sisters, Arlis and Diane; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, January 21st from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Keith and Keith Funeral Home on 9th and Yakima Avenues. Graveside services will be held the following day, Friday, January 22nd at 1:30 p.m. at West Hills Memorial Park at 11800 Douglas Rd. in Yakima.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In