Raymond (Ray, “Dudleh,” “Bumba”), 75, of Yakima, WA, unexpectedly passed away in his sleep April 30, 2022.
Raymond was born on March 27, 1947, to Lawrence and Irmgard Alkofer in Bremen, Germany. He moved to western Washington with his parents when he was three years old. He graduated from Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma in 1965. In 1965, he attended the University of Washington where he played freshman football. After UW, he attended Tacoma Community College. As a matter of fact, the day he and Bonny met, he was registering for classes there. He and Bonny met on a blind date in 1966 and married in 1968. After getting married, they lived on a Milwaukee Railroad work train in Frederickson. They then moved to Bellingham where he attended and graduated from Western Washington State College, majoring in Political Science and minoring in Math. Ray and Bonny lived in western Washington in their early marriage. In 1971, they lived in Seattle and welcomed son Mark. They then lived in Olympia and welcomed daughter Cindi in 1974. In 1976, they moved the family to Yakima.
Most of Raymond’s career was with the State of Washington. His favorite job was as a Driver Examiner for the Department of Licensing. He also was active as a football official until about the early 2000s. After retiring from the State, he went to Central Washington University and obtained his teaching credentials. He actively subbed for several special teachers on request. He was also involved in the Warehouse Theatre Company in Yakima. His first role on stage was when he was in Christmas Carol at the Capitol Theater. Several years later, he played Mr. Fezziwig and The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, his favorite roles of all time. He LOVED Charles Dickens and his absolute favorite was Christmas Carol. He watched it and read it every December. He fully, completely, and without reservation, supported his wife Bonny as a costumer with several local theaters.
He was a walking encyclopedia. There was no end to his ability to recall facts and dates. He was a powerful, witty, and PROLIFIC writer. Some of his writings can be seen on Facebook. Some will be published at a future date.
He was a gentle, humble teddy bear of a man. He was kind, patient, and easy-going. He was generous. He was silly and sweet.
He loved his family fiercely. He was the best husband to Bonny, the best father to Mark and Cindi, the best father-in-law to Brian, the best brother to Terry, and the best “Bumba” to his grandson, Milo. Ray started reading to Milo when he was 8 weeks old. He and Milo would spend countless hours working on their model railroad and drawing picture books/comics together.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Irmgard Alkofer. He is survived by his wife Bonny, his son Mark Alkofer of North Hollywood, his daughter Cindi, son-in-law Brian, grandson Milo Dixon, and his brother Terry Alkofer of Tacoma.
He was a special man who will be terribly missed.
Viewing will be held at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home on Tuesday May 10, 2022 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. Services will be at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home on Wednesday May 11, 2022 at 10:00 with a brief graveside service at Terrace Heights Cemetery, followed by a reception in the Rainier Memorial Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Western Washington University Library in honor of his deep love of books & reading! To leave a memory for the family, please visit lepfuneralhome.com.
