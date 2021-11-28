Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ray S. Lopez passed away at the age of 87, at his home in Yakima, Washington on November 20, 2021. He was born to Demetrio Lopez and Soledad Santiago in Jalisco, Mexico on January 6, 1934. He and his wife, Fidela Lopez, lived in Yakima where he worked in agriculture. He loved his dogs and he loved to feed the birds when he could.
Viewing is scheduled for Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in