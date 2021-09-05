Valley Hills Funeral Home
Ray A Birke received his miracle on August 26, 2021 when our Lord Jesus Christ came and brought him into his Father’s Home.
Ray was born on July 30, 1961 in Winston-Salem, NC to Anne & Jimmy Birke.
He came to the Yakima Valley in 2004 where he discovered the mountains of Washington State and fell in love the beauty of the Great Northwest and stayed. Ray enjoyed fishing, camping, riding horses and spending time with family & friends, especially his grandbabies. He most loved to ride horses in the mountains and go fishing with the love of his life, his wife Cristy; just the two of them. His favorite places to go explore were the Nile, Bethel Ridge, McDaniels Lake & Darland Mountain.
Ray is survived by his wife, Cristy Benge-Birke, sons: Josh (Mallory) Birke and Jackie (Lila) Benge, mother, Anne White, sisters: Lynndale (Lee) Gilley, Hellen Waller & Marcie Crater, brother-in-law, Jimmy Benge, who became his real brother; grandchildren Kynlie, Alayah, Christopher, Melody, Ronan, Myra and Micheah (who he called Emmett). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Birke, his son, Anthony (Tony) Birke, his sister, Marie Birke-Marrs and his grandparents.
Celebration of Life will be held on September 9th at 2:00 pm at Heights Church, 101 Butterfield Rd., in Yakima. A Potluck Reception is to follow. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
