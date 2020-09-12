Valley Hills Funeral Home
Raul Valdez passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020 surrounded by his family and girlfriend. He is survived by his parents Alicia and Ramiro Morfin, his girlfriend Kathy Gallardo, sisters Melly Valdez and Marisol Valdez, along with nieces and nephews.
Raul Valdez was born in Yakima, WA on July 3, 1981 to Alicia and Ramiro Morfin. He graduated from Wapato High School in 1999. Soon after graduating he began his career as a metal fabricator. He had a passion for sports, he played softball for several teams throughout the years. Spending weekends on the fields playing was one of his favorite things to do. He had exceptional skills at playing pool and was a member of multiple pool leagues. Raul was a hard worker and always made sure his loved ones were taken care of. He enjoyed cooking and spending time at home with family. Raul will be deeply missed by his girlfriend, his family, friends, and extended family. He will live on in all of our hearts.
Raul is preceded in death by his grandparents Santos and Felipa Morfin, Isidoro and Maria Valdez, and uncles Richard Valdez and Louie Valdez.
Viewing will be held on Monday September 14, 2020 from 3 pm - 7 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home, 607 2nd. Ave. in Zillah, WA. Rosary is at 6 pm. Funeral service will be Tuesday September 15, 2020 at 1 pm followed by burial at Zillah Cemetery.
