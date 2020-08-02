February 4, 1986 - July 4, 2020
Raquel (Rocky) Marilyn Acosta passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2020, at the age of 34. Raquel was born in Ellensburg, Washington and lived her life in places near and far. She graduated from Lake Washington High School, and at the age of 18 she obtained her B.A. from Brigham Young University in Asian Arts and Curatorial Studies.
Raquel lived for a time in Taiwan where she studied. After Taiwan, Raquel went to Harvard Law School where she graduated with a Juris Doctor. Traveling full circle, Raquel came back home to Washington and opened her own law practice (Acosta Law) in Yakima.
Raquel was a passionate lover of animals. She had her own mini-farm with many animals. The Yakima Humane Society was one of her favorite charities and she put her talents to work photographing dogs that needed homes.
Her own dogs were constant companions and a source of comfort to her throughout her life. She was open about her struggles with depression and anxiety, and she worked to reduce the stigma that is often associated with mental illness.
Raquel donated much time and her professional talents to charities throughout Washington. These included organizations such as the Yakima Humane Society, Washington Women Lawyers Board, the Board of the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), and homeless shelters such as Rod’s House (homeless youth), just to name a few.
Raquel is survived by her parents Vicente and Elaine Acosta, her brothers Andres Acosta and his wife Sarah, Cielo Acosta and his wife Jessica, and her sister Maren Acosta McCosh and her husband Charles. She leaves behind eight nieces and nephews ranging in age from 4-22.
Because of COVID and other reasons, her family will not be holding an open memorial service at this time.
