Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Raoul Bernier, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away quietly in his home last week. Even at 86, Raoul still spent his days antiquing, cooking, gardening, and caring for his wife, youngest daughter, and their home.
After several years working in Yakima, Raoul went on to spend most of his career in Alaska, first as a welder on the Alaska Pipeline, and then as a heavy-duty operator/mechanic. All the while, his wife Rosemary held down the homestead in Selah, WA. It was there they raised 16 children in a modest home on several acres of land which the family worked all year long. Their property consisted of expansive vegetable gardens, various farm animals including up to 200 chickens at a time, and a flower garden that would become a main pastime in Raoul’s retirement and supply thousands of flowers to their church, St. Joseph’s, over the years.
As a father and grandfather, Raoul is best known for his delicious donuts, cinnamon rolls, and Christmas Eve potato soup. Raoul had a love for animals and was happiest when working in his flowerbeds and when surrounded by his family. Each holiday, as family gathered, he excitedly chatted with everyone and insisted on sending everybody home with his baked goods.
Raoul is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Frances, his brother Elon, his sister Jacky, and his daughter Bernadette. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rosemary and 15 children: Annette, Raoul John (Lisa), Shawn (Kathleen), Marc (Danielle), Colette (Mark), Brett, Shad (Heather), Jameson, Melissa (Mike), Shane, Dustin (Carissa), Jason (Autumn), Mary Elizabeth (Derry), Cory (Stacy), and Joanna. He is also survived by 35 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild!
The family is grateful for the many years we spent with him and the passion for gardening, cooking, baking, and hard work he passed on to his children. While he will be greatly missed, we know he is with God, and we look forward to rejoining him one day.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. John’s Catholic Church in Naches, WA, followed by Inurnment on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 11:30 am at Calvary Cemetery. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in