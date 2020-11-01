Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Randy Wayne Murphy passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on October 26, 2020. He is preceded in death by his ever-loving father, JD Murphy and survived by his kind-loving mother, Judith Marie Murphy. Randy worked for the City of Yakima as Parks Superintendent for 33 years. He loved spending time with his grandsons and golfing with his buddies in retirement.
In his earlier years, he was an avid mountaineer who successfully summited many peaks in the Pacific Northwest. His greatest accomplishments in mountaineering was summiting Mt. Rainier. Randy dearly loved his family and grandsons. He was the type of person who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.
Randy is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Kay Murphy, his son, Joshua David Murphy (Samantha), his daughter, Rachel Marie Murphy (Jennifer) and his two most precious grandsons, Greyson Carter and Keegan Lucas.
Dad is finally at peace, watching over us as our very bright shining Angel. We love you Daddy / Papa.
There will be no services. In lieu of flowers the family prefers a donation be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Randy’s mother and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
