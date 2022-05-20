Randy Scholl

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
In loving memory of our son, brother, and friend. Randy David Scholl was born to David Scholl and Jayne Chavez on April 18, 1979. Randy was taken from us on May 15, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert Scholl, Bertha Scholl, Lyle Dawson and Betty Dawson.
He is survived by Laurie Ceniceros, Jason Scholl, Sherrie Scholl, Marc Scholl, Daniel Dawson, Brianna Dawson, Arianna Dawson, Alani Dawson, Marisela Dawson, Lisa Scholl, Starla Halverson, Jason Scholl Jr., Damien Scholl, Krista Freeze, Kaden Freeze, Kyle Freeze, Paige Scholl, and multiple cousins and friends.
A viewing is scheduled for May 21, 2022 at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
