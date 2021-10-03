Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Randy Melvin Johnson, 66, of Yakima passed away Saturday September 25, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow.
He was born December 21, 1954 in Spokane, Washington. In 1970, he moved to Yakima, Washington. After graduating high school, he served in the US Army in Korea. Throughout his adult life he earned 3 AA degrees, worked as a chef, a truck driver and was co-owner of Act Now Personnel. He loved to play cards, golf, and other outdoor activities.
Randy is survived by his daughter, Stacy (Scott) Stephen; his son, Brady Johnson; granddaughter Adie Stephen; sister, Debbie Zimmerman; and brother, Melvin Johnson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Charlotte Johnson, and brother Rick Johnson.
A special thank you to Marlene Riggans for taking care of him these past several years. Also, thank you to Memorial Hospice for their care of Randy.
At Randy’s request, there will be no funeral services. Keith & Keith Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements. To share a memory or expressions of sympathy, visit www.keithandkeith.com.
