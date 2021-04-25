Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
As a former contributor to this paper, Randy would have likely preferred to have his name appear as a byline in any other section of this rag. But here we are. On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, Randy Luvaas departed his earthly constraints and joined the angel band. He has ended his many battles with – you name it – including seven-bypass heart surgery and glioblastoma.
Randy was born John Randall Luvaas on February 13, 1952 in Durham, North Carolina to Jay and Vera Lee (Hampson) Luvaas. After graduating from Meadville Area Senior High (1970) in Meadville, PA, he attended the College of Wooster (1974) where he studied literature because “if I’m going to do all that reading, I’m at least going to read something good.” Thereafter, his interest in writing led him to newspaper work, first for the Meadville Tribune, then, after relocating to the Pacific Northwest, to the Toppenish Review, where he was writer and editor. He then migrated to the Yakima Herald-Republic and concluded his newspaper career as editor and writer for Yakima Valley Publishing. Randy was very active in and supportive of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Yakima. He loved the Pacific Northwest and spending time outdoors with his family. He made sure his son Riley explored the outdoors, read good books, had a baseball and soccer coach, grew up in UU principles and teachings, cursed the Yankees and grew accustomed to disappointment with the Seattle Mariners. We’re all looking forward to the M’s inevitable World Series victory to spite Randy for all his years of fandom. Even though writing was his profession, music was his passion. He excelled at musical arranging, singing, and playing guitar in several bands, including the Yakima Fruit Tramps, the Jazzicians and Torrential Downpour.
Randy is survived by his wife of 35 years, Janis (Miller), whom he met in Toppenish in 1982, but who grew up on the same street in their hometown of Meadville. Randy would describe Janis as a long-suffering wife, which she was. But she remains eternally grateful for the love and laughter he gave her. He is also survived by his son Riley, who inherited all that was good in his father; sisters Karen Luvaas (Peter Kucera), Diane Buckius, and Amy Miller (Bill); and brother Eric Luvaas (Jennifer); brother-in-law Douglas Miller (Marilyn); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and many beloved and devoted friends. We are most grateful to those who shared his love of music, especially these last wonderful years with the Yakima Fruit Tramps.
A Remembrance Event will be held on Saturday, May 15th, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Yakima, 225 North 2nd Street in Yakima, starting at 3:00 PM. Please come and share your memories of this great guy. Donations in Randy’s memory may be made to Justice Housing Yakima: https://donorbox.org/cottage-hill-village, because, there but for the grace of God go any of us. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
“I see my light come shining, From the west down to the east. Any day now, any day now, I shall be released.” (Bob Dylan)
