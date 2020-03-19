Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Randy Jay Herzog, of Yakima, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020. He was born May 12, 1956 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Donald LaVark Herzog and Leola Bagley Herzog. He attended Brighton High School where he had many close friendships and excelled in tennis. Randy attended a year of college at Snow College before serving a mission in Seattle, Washington from 1975-1977. He married Laurie Dee Hunter on June 11, 1979 in the Salt Lake Temple surrounded by family and friends. They moved to Yakima in 1984 where he worked for Merrill Lynch. Randy received his undergraduate degree at Brigham Young University in Business Administration in 1985. He started his company, Contract Service, Inc. in 1986 and labored intensely to expand it and make it a success.
He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many capacities, always generous with his time and talents. He was a devoted husband, father of four, and proud Papa of eight grandchildren. He enjoyed camping on Bainbridge Island during the summers, snow-mobiling, jet skiing, golfing, mountain biking, boating, dirt biking, going on trips with his family to Hawaii and Utah, fishing around the world, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his parents, Don and Lee Herzog of Salt Lake City, his wife, Laurie Herzog, his children, Kristen Farmer (Brandon) of Yakima, Mark Herzog (McKenna) of Maple Valley, Scott Herzog (Nicole) of Yakima, and Taylor Null (Chris) of Houston, grandchildren, Zachary, Zoey, Remington, Kate, Liam, Asher, Brooklyn, and Drake, and his siblings, Ross Herzog of Salt Lake City, Judy Palmer of Salt Lake City, Glen Herzog (Misty) of Pleasant Grove, Teresa Herzog of Salt Lake City, and Tim Herzog (Candice) of Salt Lake City, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In light of recent health developments regarding COVID-19, a memorial service for family and very close friends will be held Friday, March 20th at Shaw and Sons at 11:00 a.m. His burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Terrace Heights Memorial Park. For those who would like to view the services live streaming or later, go to www.facebook.com/groups/randyherzog. Sign in and ask to be added to the group.
The family appreciates the love and support extended from so many people.
Memories may be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
