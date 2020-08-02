Valley Hills Funeral Home
Randy Gene Bounds, 61, of Zillah passed away peacefully July 28, 2020 in the presence of his wife and sons.
Randy was born August 29, 1958 in Toppenish, Wa. to Enver and Alice Bounds. He was the second youngest of nine children. He was raised in Toppenish and graduated from Toppenish High School in 1976.
Randy was a hard worker his entire life. He began working in the family bee business (Bounds & Sons Bees) as a young man. He worked as a full time beekeeper for many years before continuing his work career at Bleyhl’s Farm Service. In 2015 Randy found his final work home at Ideal Lumber & Hardware in Toppenish. He became an important part of the Ideal Family and was loved by employees and customers as well.
Randy married the love of his life, Marianne Oswalt, on February 25, 1984. They had two beautiful boys, Cody and Carson. Family meant everything to Randy and his devotion to his wife and kids was evident.
Randy loved old Westerns, anything on the Discovery channel, and music by the Eagles, Bob Seger, and the Beach Boys. Randy had a huge sweet tooth! Tootsie Rolls, Hershey’s Kisses, red hots, and smarties were never far from his reach… at work or at home. Diet Pepsi was his drink of choice. The work day at Ideal never started until they heard the pop of a soda can opening. Rawhide, Bonanza, and The Virginian were always playing in the break room at Ideal when Randy was there. Randy and Dave Story had many spirited conversations about The Rifleman at Ideal!
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marianne Bounds; and two sons, Cody (Jade), and Carson Bounds all of Zillah. He is also survived by his granddaughter Whitney who was Randy’s pride and joy and added a sparkle to his eye! Randy is also survived by two sisters, Shirley (Randy) Allen of Everett, WA, and Vicki (Scott) Hamilton of Prosser. He is also survived by six brothers, Terry (Nancy) of North Dakota, Gary (Marlene) of Oregon, Jay, Ron (Sharon), and Rusty (Heather) all of Zillah, and Rick Bounds of Toppenish.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Enver and Alice Bounds, his father in law Wayne (Ozzie) Oswalt, sister in law Dennielle Bounds, sister in law Sue Oswalt, and brother in law Ron Oswalt.
Visitation will be August 3, 2020 from 11 am - 6 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Zillah Cemetery. The family asks that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In