Randy Blaine Wilsey was born in Richland, WA October 13th, 1947 and died on June 16th, 2021 peacefully in his home. He was 73 years old.
Randy honorably served for the United States Army from 1968 to 1974 as a helicopter mechanic, with two years in Vietnam. He lived and worked the majority of his life in Terrace Heights, retiring from the Bureau of Reclamation after 30 years. He was well known for his welding and fabrication skills. Randy was one of the most open-hearted, generous, and outspoken men that many would turn to for advice and guidance. A father for anyone that needed one.
Randy is survived by his children Cory Wilsey, Shalina Pedersen, and Chelsie Wilsey; a granddaughter, Harmony Pederson; and his siblings Dennis, Barry, Valerie, and Robin. Parents were Harvey and Loretta Wilsey.
