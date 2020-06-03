Valley Hills Funeral Home
Randolph Levi Arquette “Randy,” 74, of White Swan, WA passed away at his home on June 2, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1946, in Richland, WA, to Amos Arquette and Eliza Zack.
Randy worked in forestry with the Yakama Nation for many years.
He is survived by his significant other, YavVonne Malatare; his daughters, Dulcie George, Dacy Ramsey, Randi Arquette; sons, Chuckey Arquette, Ronald Arquette, and Marvin Edwards.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Amos Arquette Sr. and Eliza Zack Arquette; his sisters, Lorna Strong, Gunner Arquette, Alice Bill; and his brother Amos Arquette Jr.
