Our father, grandpa, friend, boss, teammate and coach Randel “Randy” Smith, passed away with family by his side on Feb. 10th, 2022.
Randy was born May 20th, 1960 in Newport Beach, CA to Donovan and Dolores Smith. While still an infant his parents returned to their roots in Sunnyside. Randy grew up going to school in Sunnyside, always remembering the days the bus would drop him off at Carnation Milk Company where his father drove truck. Watching his dad instilled a deep love for all things trucking which continued until his death.
After graduating Sunnyside High School, Randy received a degree in AG Science from Columbia Basin College. He started working for Hickenbottom and Sons, then pursued more education at Northwest Bible School where he met and married Jodi Tibbetts.
In 1992 Randy returned to working at Hickenbottom and Sons, an integral part of his life. He drove in the early days, worked in the office and eventually purchased the business upon the retirement of his boss Jerry Hickenbottom. The relationships he made there have been lifelong and will continue to be treasured by his family.
Hockey. Anyone who knew Randy knows the passion he had for this sport. While his kids were growing up he drove countless hours to take them to practice, coach their teams and attend Americans games. As adults the family was able to skate together in Co-Ed and Mens league. He treasured the camaraderie at the rink.
Randy had a zest for life that was contagious to those around him, his sense of humor could always bring out a laugh and he didn’t know a stranger. The amount of lives touched by his is immeasurable and he will be greatly missed.
Randy is preceded in death by his grandparents Bertha and W.H. Smith, Mike and Ella Burke, parents Donovan and Dolores Smith, and sister Robyn Smith. He is survived by his children Joshua Smith and Amanda Yuzuik, their mother Jodi Luttrell, grandsons Kaden Yuzuik and Asher Yuzuik and his long-time companion Jenny Schmidt.
We will be gathering to celebrate Randy’s life Sunday, March 6th at The Garden at Sheridan Vineyard, 2231 Rosa Drive, Zillah, WA. Doors will open at 2:00 pm and the service will start at 3:00 pm. Feel free to wear your favorite Jersey or team apparel to honor Randy. Those wishing to sign Randy’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
