Randall Scott “Randy” Killion was born March 13, 1965 to David and Nancy, their fourth child and second son. He spent the majority of his life in the Yakima Valley surrounded by his extended family.
Randy came to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a teenager and was a devoted member whose rich faith poured into his relationships for decades after.
He was a beloved son, grandson, brother, and uncle whose enthusiasm for movies, science fiction, running Dungeons & Dragons campaigns, collecting toys, and German Shepherds will be remembered by those who knew him.
His return to God came in his sleep on the 22nd of April, 2021. He is survived by two siblings, four step-siblings, numerous nieces and nephews and their children. He was a father figure to many. He joins his parents and step-parents along with a sister and nephew in Paradise.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 4307 Englewood Ave. in Yakima. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
