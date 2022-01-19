Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Randall Ray Hauck, age 61, was born to Tony Hauck and Ruellen Aichele on May 30, 1960 in Yakima, WA. Randy passed away on January 9, 2022 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Randy was born and raised in Yakima. He worked as a carpenter most of his life, he loved to ride motorcycles, play guitar, and loved music in general. He thoroughly enjoyed muscle cars, owning various muscle cars throughout his life.
Randy is survived by his father, Tony Hauck and his mother, Ruellen Aichele, and by the love of his life, Linda, with whom he raised three sons, Alex, Ivan and Travis. Randy also has a daughter, Tara. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ellie, Kate, and Sadie.
