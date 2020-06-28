Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ramona Yvonne Weaver (Mona) of Union Gap passed away on June 22, 2020, at Chandler House in Yakima at 83 years of age.
Mona was born in Scipio, Oklahoma, on December 12, 1936, the sixth of eight children of Cyril and Mattie McElhaney. When her family moved to the Yakima area in the 1940’s, she attended schools in Selah and Yakima.
She married Joe Weaver in 1956 in Union Gap, where they raised their two sons and two daughters. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Mona was a stay-at-home mom while her children were young, and later worked at Del Monte cannery. She loved going to her kids’ and grandson’s sporting events, especially baseball games in the spring and summer.
She liked to travel, and there were many family trips to the Washington and Oregon coasts while the kids were growing up. In her later years, she traveled to Ireland, Oklahoma, and Las Vegas. During a trip to Oklahoma in 1991, she learned more about her Choctaw heritage and became an enrolled member of the tribe.
Mona was a voracious reader, particularly biographies. She loved rock and roll and country music; and even during advanced stages of Alzheimer’s enjoyed listening to tunes on headphones she received as a gift from Troy Thompson, one of her caregivers at Chandler House. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and everyone who knew her loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings -- brothers Phil, Bob, Jerry and Jim, and sisters Betty, Millie and Shirley.
She is survived by her husband Joe and her children and a grandson: John Weaver of Selah; Jack Weaver and his son Jerad of Yakima; and Sherri Weaver and Linda Esparza (Tim) of West Richland. She also leaves behind many special in-laws, nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and friends, including her dear friend of more than 45 years, Kathy Hert.
A special thank you to Mom’s second family at Chandler House, where she resided since 2014, for their compassion for her and our family.
A Memorial Service will be held when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, with details published at that time. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
