Ramona Gamboa Perales, 87 of Yakima WA passed away peacefully on November 6th, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born on May 30th, 1933 in Edinburg, Texas to Martina Molina and Arcadio Gamboa; the second oldest of nine children, six sisters and two brothers. She grew up in Edinburg completing only the 6th grade before the family began migrating. She continued her education later in life after working at the Outlook School as a Para-Pro, it was there that she was inspired to get her GED and AA degree from YVCC. After 18 years she retired in 1998. In 1949 her family became migrant farmworkers leaving Texas traveling to Washington, Oregon and California and eventually settling in Sunnyside, WA. in 1956. Soon after, she met and married Alfonso Perales in 1958, they were happily married for 62 years and had eight children. They enjoyed dancing, traveling and spending time with their family. Mom had to assume a lot of responsibility at an early age as she was her Dad’s right-hand; as his translator, navigator and taking on a larger role caring for the family. Driving a ‘52 Chevy two-ton truck to her drivers test the instructor asked her where her car was, she pointed to the truck and the instructor told her that if she drove that there she didn’t need to do the test and gave her her drivers license right on the spot! In her youth she loved posing for pictures, wearing beautiful dresses and always accessorizing with bright red lipstick. Mom was a kind and gentle soul who loved her family tremendously, putting their needs before her own. She had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh even if it was at her own expense, leaving behind many wonderful memories and “Ramonista” stories that will be shared for generations. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and recently a great grandmother. She enjoyed cooking for them, teaching granddaughters Sophia and Payton how to make tortillas and her favorite meals. Mom enjoyed watching the Seattle Mariners and took in many games with her family and attended Spring Training with her sister Concha and niece Sylvia. Her faith and trust in God carried her throughout her life, giving her the strength and courage to overcome the challenges that she encountered. Our mother was an example of honesty, kindness, compassion, integrity and unconditional love. That is something that will remain with us forever.
Ramona is survived by her husband Alfonso; sons Al (Michelle), Ray (Lisa), and Ruben (Stephanie), daughters, Beatrice (Ralph Orton), and Connie (Travis Ladwig); grandchildren, Maggie, Marissa (Nick), Kendra, Sophia, Tryston and Payton and one great-grandchild Luka Arturo; sisters, Tomasa Garcia, Concepcion Sandoval, Dorothy Gamboa-Louis, Juanita Gillum, Francisca Gallegos, and Maria Ivarra; brothers, Constantino Gamboa, and Guadalupe Gamboa. Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, oldest son Arthur and two infant sons, Jesus and David. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Apple Creek Family of Homes for their love, compassionate and tender care for our mother.
Viewing will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 pm at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for immediate family due to Covid restrictions at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside WA. Burial to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, WA.
Those wishing to sign Ramona’s memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Apple Creek Family of Homes, 513 W. Washington Ave., Yakima, WA 98903.
