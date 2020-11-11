Ramona Gamboa Perales

Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory

Ramona Gamboa Perales, 87 of Yakima WA passed away peacefully on Novem­ber 6th, 2020 sur­rounded by her family. Born on May 30th, 1933 in Edinburg, Texas to Martina Molina and Arcadio Gamboa; the second oldest of nine children, six sisters and two brothers. She grew up in Edinburg completing only the 6th grade before the family began migrat­ing. She continued her education later in life after working at the Outlook School as a Para-Pro, it was there that she was inspired to get her GED and AA degree from YVCC. After 18 years she retired in 1998. In 1949 her family became migrant farm­workers leaving Texas traveling to Wash­ington, Oregon and California and eventu­ally settling in Sun­nyside, WA. in 1956. Soon after, she met and married Alfonso Perales in 1958, they were happily married for 62 years and had eight children. They enjoyed dancing, trav­eling and spending time with their family. Mom had to assume a lot of responsibil­ity at an early age as she was her Dad’s right-hand; as his translator, navigator and taking on a larger role caring for the family. Driving a ‘52 Chevy two-ton truck to her drivers test the instructor asked her where her car was, she pointed to the truck and the instruc­tor told her that if she drove that there she didn’t need to do the test and gave her her drivers license right on the spot! In her youth she loved posing for pictures, wearing beautiful dresses and always accessoriz­ing with bright red lipstick. Mom was a kind and gentle soul who loved her family tremendously, putting their needs before her own. She had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh even if it was at her own expense, leaving behind many wonder­ful memories and “Ramonista” stories that will be shared for generations. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and recently a great grandmother. She enjoyed cooking for them, teach­ing granddaughters Sophia and Payton how to make torti­llas and her favorite meals. Mom enjoyed watching the Seattle Mariners and took in many games with her family and attended Spring Training with her sister Concha and niece Sylvia. Her faith and trust in God carried her through­out her life, giving her the strength and courage to overcome the challenges that she encountered. Our mother was an example of honesty, kindness, compas­sion, integrity and unconditional love. That is something that will remain with us forever.

Ramona is sur­vived by her husband Alfonso; sons Al (Michelle), Ray (Lisa), and Ruben (Stepha­nie), daughters, Bea­trice (Ralph Orton), and Connie (Travis Ladwig); grandchil­dren, Maggie, Marissa (Nick), Kendra, Sophia, Tryston and Payton and one great-grandchild Luka Arturo; sisters, Tomasa Garcia, Con­cepcion Sandoval, Dorothy Gamboa-Louis, Juanita Gillum, Francisca Gallegos, and Maria Ivarra; brothers, Constantino Gamboa, and Guada­lupe Gamboa. Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, oldest son Arthur and two infant sons, Jesus and David. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Apple Creek Family of Homes for their love, compassionate and tender care for our mother.

Viewing will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm with Recita­tion of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 pm at Smith Funeral Home, Sunny­side, WA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for immediate family due to Covid restrictions at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside WA. Burial to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, WA.

Those wishing to sign Ramona’s memo­rial book may do so at www.funeralhome­smith.com. In lieu of flowers, memo­rial donations can be made to Apple Creek Family of Homes, 513 W. Washington Ave., Yakima, WA 98903.