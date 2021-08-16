Ramon “Payo” Rodriguez 67 of Yakima, went to be with Our Heavenly Father on Sunday August 08, 2021. He was born on August 06, 1954 to Pablo Rodriguez and Esperanza Cuara. He grew up in Michoacan with his brothers - Leopaldo, Manuel, Salvador and Pablo, and his sisters- Lucia, Maria, Esperanza, Lourdes and Leticia. Ramon moved to Yakima in 1976 where he met the love of his life Brenda Rodriguez. They were married and had five children- Jamie, Jason, Daniel, Manny and Orlando all of Yakima. He has 12 grandchildren- Larissa, Jasmine, Izaya, Izic, Zadaya, Mariah, Alexis, Santana, Nick, Trinity and Ezeqiel and one great-grandchild Ezmie. He has many necessary, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Esperanza and granddaughter Fantasy.
There will be a viewing at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, 201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, Wa. 98901.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in