Ramon “Pancho” Fransisco Lopez, 67, of Moxee went peacefully to be with the Lord on September 11, 2021. He was seated in his favorite recliner with his favorite blanket surrounded by his loving family. Pancho was born December 3, 1953 in Colima, Mexico to Ramon Lopez and Rufina Reyes. He married the love of his life, Engracia Saltos, April 25, 1976. Ramon and Engracia came to Moxee where they started their legacy in 1976. Pancho worked for Vanhorn and Desmerais Farms for over 40 years in Moxee.
Pancho is remembered as the hardest working and most loving dad and grandfather. He cherished the times he visited his home in Mexico, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Oftentimes, you could find Pancho at the movies with his family, and he instilled great pride in our roots and humble beginnings.
Pancho is survived by his wife Engracia Lopez, his daughter Iris Lopez, his son Fransisco Lopez and daughter in law Linda Lopez. He is also survived by his grandchildren Manuel Lopez, granddaughter in law Samantha Lopez, Adrian Lopez, Alex Lopez (Trinda Ackley), Noe Lopez, Ani Lopez, his great-grandchildren Pharaoh Lopez, and Psalm Lopez, siblings Ricardo, Patricia, Guillermina, Carmen, Leticia (Lopez) and all of his loved ones from Colima, Mexico. Due to his loving heart, he was a father and grandfather figure to Ofelia Aurajo, Diana Saltos, Pete Saltos, Jose Saltos, Sarah Shaffer, Hope Garcia, Nelo Cordova, Christian Gordon, Noe Saucedo, Abel Lucas, Berkeley Aguilar, Jonathan Lopez, and many more. The absence of his humble, bright, loving presence will leave a hole in our hearts.
“Vivo en una estrella radiance de luz, no lloren mi ausencia estoy con jesus. Cuando llegué al cielo cuando vi su faz, mi alma dichosa se colmó de paz. El Dios de los cielos sanó toda herida, me tandió su mano y encontré la vida. Un coro de Ángeles y la Virgen María me vino a encontrar, ¿qué más quieren hijos? ¡Dejen de llorar! Yo desde mi estrella los puedo mirar, denme una sonrisa para descansar. Piensen que los amo, búsquenme en la flor, en la nueva brisa, ¡en lo que es el Amor! Que estoy presente como lo está el sol, yo sigo latiendo en su corazón… Es cuanto” -Marita
Pancho’s Viewing will be on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) from 1:00-5:00 pm, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 4:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Holy Rosary Church in Moxee with Burial at Holy Rosary Cemetery and a Reception to follow. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
