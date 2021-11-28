Keith & Keith Funeral Home
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Ramon Esparza Jr. Ramon was 83. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Raymond and Consuelo Esparza, son Ramie, and brothers Richard Esparza and Nick Esparza.
While we mourn for the life lost, we remember Ramon as the amazing brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend he was. He is survived by his sisters, Antonia Valenzuela and Aurora Carlquest (David) and his brothers, Joseph Esparza and Edward Esparza. Ramon’s legacy is carried on by his children, Dana Coates (Craig), Kim Lopez, and Daniel Esparza, grandchildren, Nichol Esparza, Antonio Guzman. Mia Price (JoJoshua), Oshen Bracken (Taylor), Renee Lomax (Isaiah), Christopher and his great-grandchildren, Gabriela Price and Liam Price.
Ramon was born to Ray and Connie Esparza in 1938, the oldest of 7. Ramon found success in athletics early on and would continue to do so throughout his life, winning a Golden Glove Championship. Ramon served in Vietnam, as well as served as the military medical escort for President John F. Kennedy. After leaving the military Ramon would go into several business ventures like eventually assisting in establishing the Farm Workers Clinic in Yakima.
Ramon’s great passion in life was boxing. A golden glove champion at a young age Ramon never lost his love of the sweet science. Along with his brother, Nick, he would establish the Ringside Boxing Club. Over the years hundreds of young men and women would learn not only boxing, but life lessons and personal responsibility. As a non-profit it brought neither fame, nor riches, unless you count the numerous lives they impacted, the riches that come from investing in your neighbor.
Our family would like to thank you for the years of joy and friendship you’ve shared with our father.
A Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 1, 2021 beginning at 5:00 p.m., with the Rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave. in Yakima. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Joseph’s Parish Catholic Church, 212 N. 4th St., Yakima beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Committal Service at Tahoma Cemetery, 1802 Tahoma St., Yakima. A reception will take place at Holy Redeemer, 1707 S. 3rd Ave., Yakima from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Keith & Keith Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
