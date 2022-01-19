Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ramiro Sosa Jr., went to be with the almighty father on January 13th, 2022. He is survived by a loving wife, Norma Sosa, three daughters, Jessica Lee Pruneda (Tomas Pruneda), Joanna Nicole Gomez (Eric Gomez), and Justine Amira Larralde (Jaime Larralde), and six grandchildren as well as countless friends. Ramiro is preceded in death by his father Ramiro Gonzalez Sosa Sr.
Ramiro was born October 31st, 1962 to Ramiro and Aminda Sosa in Toppenish, WA. He was one of two boys and six girls in the family. Ramiro spent his life in the Yakima Valley while also traveling to Texas and Mexico to see family and friends often. Ramiro spent a lot of time being in the outdoors hunting and camping. He enjoyed time with family and friends but especially his six grandchildren.
Ramiro was a great man to many people, a friend, a tio, a cuñado, a father, but most of all a loving husband. He will be greatly missed.
Viewing will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Friday, January 21st, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Moxee, WA on Saturday, January 22nd, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Eternal resting place will be at Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato, WA. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
