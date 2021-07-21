Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Ralph John Berger peacefully passed away surrounded by his family, on July 7, 2021 at the age of 83. He was born on November 4, 1937 in Fort Yates, North Dakota to Markus and Regina Berger. Dad attended St. Joseph grade school, Marquette High School and Yakima Junior College. He served in the United States Marine Corps reserves for two years, and then worked for Boise Cascade as a sawyer until he retired after 42 years. He married Lois Lind on October 6, 1962 and they had four daughters.
Ralph and Lois enjoyed farm life in a home that they built in 1971 in the Wenas Valley. Their home was always the focal point of family gatherings where they shared many cherished memories of time spent with family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ralph was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes parish in Selah and a third degree knight in the Knights’ of Columbus. He volunteered many years to the Selah Food Bank and was a board member for Calcoe Federal Credit Union.
Our dad will always be remembered for his kind and gentle nature, willing to help anyone anytime, and inspiring others to do the same. Time spent on his porch reliving the “good old days” will be forever missed.
He is lovingly survived by his daughters, Suzanne (Andy) Rivard, Katy (Dan) Moore and Joni (Dan) Borchardt, as well as five grandchildren: Drew, Vaughn, Brittney, Bailee, and Noah, and four great-grandchildren: Kennedy, Rori, Hunter and Hendrix, two sisters, Dorothy Pratt, and Karen (Larry) Miller, and a brother, Duane (Carol) Berger. He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Lois, daughter Patricia, grandson River and brother Ron Berger.
A Rosary service will be held on Monday July 19, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes church in Selah. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday July 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes church in Selah with a luncheon to follow.
