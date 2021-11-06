October 17, 1963 - October 30, 2021
Ralph D. Jones went home to be with the lord on October 30th after his short battle with cancer. He was born in Salem, Oregon to Lois and Ronald Jones.
Ralph loved his family very much, and his dog Bandit. He loved to watch football, go fishing, and play pool whenever he had the chance. He is survived by his mom Lois Jones and sister Kelley (Jack) Mcaskill, both of Yakima. He has numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his dad Ronnie, and his brother Chris. Ralph will be missed by everyone that knew him.
Celebration of life will be held next spring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in