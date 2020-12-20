Ralph D (Don) Hobbs passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, December 14, 2020. He was 85.
Don was born to Ralph and Mary Ellen (Butler) Hobbs on 23 July 1935, in Tulare, CA. He graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1953, and from the College of the Sequoias in 1955. He was in the Marine Corps Reserves from 1954 to 1960. He married Jean Wahl on 10 June 1956.
For almost 28 years, Don worked for Deere & Co. as a service representative. This meant the family lived in many places, including a stint in Lima, Peru, South America, and since 1982, in Yakima, WA.
After early retirement, Don worked at various jobs in the Yakima area. He was a member of Selah United Methodist Church and sang in the choir. Don’s interests always included mechanics and electronics, including computers.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jean; his daughter Barbara (Dave Elwood) of Rio Rancho, NM; his son Larry of Sultan, WA; and two grandsons, Kevin (Megan) of Spokane, WA and Bryce, of Duvall, WA; his twin brother William R Hobbs (Sarah) of Merced, CA, and younger brother Nathan of Molalla, OR, two nieces and two nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.
