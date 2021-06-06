Rafe Wright

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
He was born September 11, 1989, in Des Moines Iowa to Tawni Wright. His grandparents, aunts and uncle could not have been more delighted with him… and he was handsome from day one!
He lived in Iowa until he was three years old and then he moved with his mother and family to Gresham, Oregon. Rafe lived in Oregon until he was nine years old and then he moved to sunny Yakima.
Rafe resided with his grandparents who were his biggest cheerleaders at each of his track meets, basketball, and football games.
Rafe was starting quarterback for Davis varsity football when he was a sophomore in high school. Rafe was an extremely talented athlete. Not only did he excel in track crushing the 400, but he also played guard in both junior and varsity basketball.
Rafe was very proud of receiving the Gates Foundation collegiate scholarship in his senior year.
Rafe has two beautiful children he adored, Mazy who is nine years old and Braylon who is two years old.
Rafe was preceded in death by his mother Tawni and his grandmother Arlene. He is survived by his children, his brother Anthony and grandfather Glen, his uncle Glen, his aunt Jonni and aunt Traci as well as multiple cousins.
Rafe knew no strangers – he was charming, funny, quick witted and his smile could light the darkest of rooms.
Please join us to celebrate his life on June 11th at one pm, Keith and Keith Funeral Home located at 902 West Yakima Avenue. For those who would like to visit Rafe prior to the event, a viewing is scheduled at Keith and Keith Funeral Home on Thursday, June 10th from 4 to 8 pm.
The family will be holding a reception directly following the celebration of life around 2:30 pm at Chesterly Park, 3800 River Road. We will gather under the covered area. Please bring your favorite appetizer, chips/dips, or dessert to share. The family will provide main dishes and nonalcoholic beverages. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.

Only knew him for a brief time but he left a lasting memory! Will miss you humor R.I.P.
