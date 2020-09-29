Rafael Payan Almaguer Chapo

Valley Hills Funeral Home
On Sept. 25, 2020, he went home to be with our Creator. Chapo was born July 3, 1996, to his momma Chiva Almaguer and Rafael Payan. He loved to clown, laugh, bbq with family and friends and drink. He had a heart of gold. He loved all his family and friends.
He is survived by his children Dyani, Nicolas and Antonio, by his momma, Chiva, pops, William Eneas, and his dad, Rafael Payan, his sisters: Lisa and Rosie, brothers: Titi, Boom Boom and Demitri, his beloved girlfriend, Brittany Yellow Owl, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews and a lot of close friends. Chapo will be missed dearly.
