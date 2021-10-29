Valley Hills Funeral Home
Rachelle De Los Santos was born to Robert De Los Santos and Carmen Arechiga in Fresno, California on January 15, 1974. She gained her wings on October 25, 2021. She was only 47 years old. Rachelle had a four-week battle with Covid-19 / pneumonia and fought until her very last breath.
Rachelle’s hobbies included: being a great cook of many things, camping, razor riding, and spending long days at the lake. But most importantly, her favorite role in life was being a mother to her children and being an amazing grandmother.
Rachelle spent the last 8 years working for Costco call center, where she had formed many amazing relationships with people who turned into family. She was loud, loving, outgoing, trustworthy, nurturing, and one of the hardest workers in every aspect of her life.
Rachelle has left an everlasting footprint on every single person she has come across in this life. She will be deeply missed from every person who knew her.
Rachelle is preceded in death by her father Robert, her mother Carmen, and many family members that have passed over the years. She is survived by her grandmother, Connie Arreguin; many aunts and uncles; her siblings: Robert, Ralph, and Zakia; former spouse, Jonathan Pena; her children: James, Giselle, Ryan, Raeann, Dillon, Jessica, Mikey and also her grandchildren: Brooklynn, Addison, Jeremiah, Taelynn, and Lochlann. Please join us for a memorial service Friday, October 29, 2021 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Yakima starting at 1 pm. Please visit www.Valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
