We would like to pay tribute to our wonderful sister Rachel Terry Hooker; she went to be with the Lord on December 8, 2021. Rachel was the matriarch of our family, we are so blessed to have had her in our lives for 74 years. She is survived by six sisters and four brothers, Rosie Rodriguez, Rita Thomas, Mona Heilman, Roni Degale, Ruth Herrera, Ralph Rodriguez, Sue Geile, Joe Munoz, David Munoz, and Raymond Munoz, and numerous nieces and nephews. We dedicate this poem to our beloved sister.
The Broken Chain
We little knew that morning
That God was going to call your name.
In life we loved you dearly
In death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you
You did not go alone
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
You left us precious memories
Your love is still our guide
And though we cannot see you
You are always by our side
Our family chain is broken
And nothing seems the same
But as God calls us one by one
The chain will link again
