Rachel Terry Hooker

We would like to pay tribute to our wonderful sister Rachel Terry Hooker; she went to be with the Lord on December 8, 2021. Rachel was the matriarch of our family, we are so blessed to have had her in our lives for 74 years. She is survived by six sisters and four brothers, Rosie Rodriguez, Rita Thomas, Mona Heilman, Roni Degale, Ruth Herrera, Ralph Rodriguez, Sue Geile, Joe Munoz, David Munoz, and Raymond Munoz, and numerous nieces and nephews. We dedicate this poem to our beloved sister.

The Broken Chain

We little knew that morning

That God was going to call your name.

In life we loved you dearly

In death we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose you

You did not go alone

For part of us went with you

The day God called you home.

You left us precious memories

Your love is still our guide

And though we cannot see you

You are always by our side

Our family chain is broken

And nothing seems the same

But as God calls us one by one

The chain will link again

