R. Luevern Fund

We lost our loving sweet angel mother on Wednesday April 21st 2021 in Yakima. She was born to Homer and Mae (Campbell) Smithee on February 8th, 1928 in Everton, Arkansas. After moving west to the Naches area she graduated from Naches High School in 1946. She married Paul A Blachly in Kalispell, Montana in June 1946. They enjoyed camping and fishing with family and their children. After Paul’s passing she married Bill Geary in Reno, Nevada in May 1973 and they enjoyed flying in their Cessna to air shows in Canada and the USA. After Bill’s passing she married Orville Fund in Yakima July 1978. They enjoyed traveling to Europe, Mexico, Hawaii and all over the USA. Mom never knew a stranger and everyone she met fell in love with her. Mom was very proud of her children and she made each child a quilt by hand. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Paul A. Blachly, Bill Geary, and Orville Fund, her son Ben A. Blachly and her sister Fannie Gunn. She is survived by her children Ken (Bonnie) Blachly of Everett, Vicki Meyer of Yakima, Lenard (Kathy) Blachly of Yakima, Susan (Jim) Cowden of Yakima, and Jack Jennings of Prescott, Arizona. Also 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 6:00 PM Sunday May 2nd at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Yakima. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM at St. Paul’s Cathedral Church Monday May 3rd. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Avamere Arbor House and Heartlinks Hospice for their loving care of our mother. Please visit www.Valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
